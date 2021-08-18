As the summer transfer window draws to a close, James Rodriguez and Everton are left in ambiguity.

With only two weeks left in the transfer window, the big question that has dogged James Rodriguez all summer remains unanswered.

In fact, as the days pass, it’s becoming more and more common.

Will the Colombian international still be at Goodison Park on August 31st when the transfer window closes at 11 p.m.?

It’s difficult to interpret the answer based on the facts alone, much alone the copious amounts of conjecture and opinions that have surrounding this subject over the previous few weeks.

According to the Echo, Everton would be open to listen to bids for the playmaker and, if the correct price was offered, Rodriguez would be able to leave Merseyside after only a year in the Premier League.

On the other hand, there doesn’t appear to be enough genuine interest in the 30-year-old to necessitate a departure from the club.

While new manager Rafa Benitez has remained tight-lipped on Rodriguez’s future when asked about his high-profile player in recent weeks, the player himself has been far more forthcoming.

And the argument has resurfaced because to recent comments on Twitch.

“There’s a game on Saturday,” Rodriguez added. But I’m not sure I’ll be able to play.

“Until the end of the month, anything can happen. Soccer is continuously changing.”

Of course, the game he’s talking to is the Leeds United game, and Rodriguez is still in isolation after allegedly coming into contact with someone who has Covid.

The Colombian international’s return to training has yet to be determined, but he is expected to be available for Everton’s encounter against Brighton at the end of the month.

That is, assuming he is still employed by the club.

The 30-year-old has been vocal about his present predicament at the club on his Twitch account, particularly in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

Many fans are baffled as to why he doesn’t appear to be in the club’s plans, while others criticize him for making such comments about his short-term future.

