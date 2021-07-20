As the search for the river continues, a 16-year-old boy ‘disappeared after diving into the water.’

After a 16-year-old boy was reported to have fallen into the River Weaver, emergency services have begun their search.

At around 3.50pm yesterday, police, fire, and the ambulance service were summoned to a part of the river near Frodsham after reports that a boy had fallen into the water.

Emergency services responded quickly, and a police helicopter was seen scanning the area yesterday afternoon.

With a terrified family inside, a house was petrol blasted.

The child believed to have fallen into the river was first estimated to be 11 years old, according to authorities. Police later established that the boy was 16 years old.

Emergency personnel have begun their search for the boy this morning, according to authorities.

“Emergency services are continuing their search for a missing boy in Sutton Weaver,” a police spokeswoman said. On Monday, July 19th, at approximately 3.50 p.m., police received information that a 16-year-old kid had fallen into the River Weaver near Frodsham.

“Police, firefighters, and an ambulance were dispatched to the location and worked until the early hours of the morning to locate the adolescent.

“Emergency services were called back to the location this morning (Tuesday, July 20), and searches have resumed.

“Anyone with information on the incident is requested to contact Cheshire Police on 101 and quote incident number IML 1041072. More information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.”

Cheshire police informed The Washington Newsday this morning that authorities had “connected in with the teenager’s parents” and that more information will be released “later.”

After allegations that someone had “disappeared after jumping” in the river, the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) verified its presence.

“Two ambulances, an advanced paramedic, a response truck, and our hazardous area response team all assisted in the operation,” an NWAS spokesman said.