As the road is closed, five fire units battle a flame at a restaurant.

This morning, firefighters were battling a big fire at a Warrington restaurant.

After a fire swept through Efes Brassiers near the Parker Street intersection, Sankey Street is closed in both directions.

The three-story building was ‘well alight’ when rescuers arrived at the scene at around 6.20 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16.

Live updates from the Liverpool explosion as Rutland Avenue becomes the focus of the inquiry.

Five fire engines responded and extinguished the fire, but they remain on the scene to dampen down the structure.

“Five fire engines are on scene, one from Warrington, two from Penketh, one from Lymm, one from Birchwood, and an aerial appliance,” a representative for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Following reports of a building fire along Sankey Street, firefighters are on the scene.

“When the workers arrived, they saw a three-story building that was completely engulfed in flames.

“The flames are being fought with two hose reel jets. A number of road closures are currently being implemented.” Crews isolated the building’s gas and power supplies after putting out the fire.

It is unknown how long the perimeter of the building will be blocked off.

People who reside in surrounding buildings have not been permitted back inside the cordon, according to reports, while firefighters and engineers continue their investigation.

According to a representative, “The premises’ gas supply has been turned off. The electrics are being isolated by engineers.

“Firefighters are on standby while this is going on.”