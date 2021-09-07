As the release date for Liverpool’s new third kit is revealed, the club teases the new look.

Liverpool’s new third kit for the current season has been teased.

The Reds’ home and away kits for the 2021/22 season have already been released, however the third kit has yet to be released.

Liverpool has confirmed that the club’s new kit will be revealed at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in a short video posted on social media.

Liverpool’s third uniform will be largely yellow with red trimmings, according to the video, which features Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, and Virgil van Dijk.

If that’s the case, it’ll be a throwback to the club’s famed Crown Pains away kit from the 1980s.

This season, Liverpool’s away jersey saw unparalleled demand, with men’s shirts selling out before the Premier League season even started.

The Reds had already had supply challenges with previous partner New Balance, with fans having difficulty obtaining the purple away uniform from the 2018/19 season and the goalie home kit from the title-winning 2019/20 season.

The Reds are already in their second season with Nike as their official uniform maker, a partnership that some analysts say may be worth up to £70 million per year to the club.