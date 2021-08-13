As the Premier League comes to Liverpool, establishments are giving away free beers.

To commemorate the return of the Premier League, pubs around the UK will be offering free pints to patrons.

The new season begins today, and patrons will be able to watch it live in pubs around the country.

We Love Sport is giving away free drinks to people coming to their local to commemorate the event.

This week, 30 pubs in and around Liverpool are giving away free drinks.

Around 81 percent of sports lovers have stated that now that limitations have been loosened, they are keen to watch live sport in a pub or bar, and the We Love Sport app is promoting this with its new project.

Anyone who downloads the app, including existing users, will receive a complementary drink.

The sale includes a selection of 32 drinks, including pub favorites like Stella Artois, Carling, Heineken, Guinness, and San Miguel. Coca-Cola and Red Bull are among the non-alcoholic beverages available.

Up until Friday, September 10, the free drink can be redeemed at participating locations during any sporting event. One drink per person is included in the promotion.

Stonegate Group, which owns a number of pubs in Liverpool, including The William Gladstone and Blob Shop, owns the app.

The promotion comes as it was revealed that consumers will be handed about 700,000 beers on the first day of the new football season.

“Last season saw empty stadiums and pubs around the country on match day, so the return of the Premier League is a major milestone for football fans across the country,” said Stephen Cooper, sports marketing manager at Stonegate and We Love Sport. That is why, while the sport is on TV, we want to genuinely celebrate by giving pub-goers a free drink in one of our 527 pubs.

“Sky Sports and BT Sports are available in all of our pubs, with Premier Sports and LaLiga TV available in 80 of them. We have a variety of venues ranging from large sports bars with massive screens to country pubs where you can enjoy a Sunday Roast while watching the game.

“Through our Fit For Sports program, all of our sports pubs receive comprehensive training on what outstanding sport delivery looks like…Summary ends.”