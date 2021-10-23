As the number of Covid cases rises, there are calls for the face mask requirements to be reinstated.

As Coronavirus cases in the UK continue to climb, the government has been urged to make mask wearing mandatory once more.

On July 19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson withdrew all Coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement that people wear masks.

However, with the number of cases increasing across the UK, some believe it is time to reinstate some limitations in order to assist curb the spread.

Liverpool’s health officials have issued an urgent new Covid 19 recommendation.

Under ‘Plan B’ limits, masks might be brought back in, and scientists advising the government’s coronavirus response have asked that these measures be implemented ‘rapidly’ regretfully.

The “reintroduction of working-from-home guidelines” in Plan B, which also includes the enforced use of face masks, “is expected to have the highest individual impact on transmission” of the suggested measures, according to Sage.

“Policy work on the prospective reintroduction of measures should be completed now so that it can be ready for speedy deployment,” the committee advised.

Other restrictions that could be implemented as part of Plan B include requiring stringent vaccine-only entrance for certain places and events.

There could also be public notification that the level of risk has increased, necessitating more cautious behavior.

Liverpool were questioned by The Washington Newsday if they thought mask wearing should be reinstated.

Angela Spicer expressed her thoughts as follows: “Without a question, they should be required. It is a small price to pay to safeguard others, and it may possibly save a life.” Sandra Lancaster agreed that masks should come back, but she added: “Yes, absolutely. Cases are on the rise once more, and more people are getting the vaccine “Why should those of us who do everything we can to be safe have our efforts thwarted by selfish people? Also, spare a thought for our NHS and care staff, who work so hard and are treated so unfairly.

Let’s get on top of this now. We all want our family Christmases that we lost out on last year.”

“They should never have stopped being mandatory,” Carol Bickers Trow says.

Not everyone thinks masks should be brought back, with many saying it would be a step backwards and masks being ineffective.

According to Kelly Worthington, "No way, no how. I'll never do it."