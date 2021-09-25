As the murder investigation continues, the Liverpool region has been described as “blighted by criminality.”

A man was discovered dead in a neighborhood where authorities are attempting to reduce crime and anti-social behavior.

A member of the public discovered the corpse of James Richards, 33, in Kirkdale shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was discovered in a tunnel between two residences on Stanley Road’s Woodbine Street and Harebell Street.

Thousands of pounds were laundered for the unscrupulous father by his daughter.

Police have detained two men and a woman in connection with his murder, which they think was a “targeted attack.”

The murder inquiry is the area’s second major investigation in recent weeks.

It comes after two guys were hurt in a drive-by gunshot on Stanley Road near Pansy Street.

On September 8, two males, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were shot in the wrists and legs.

They arrived to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the early hours of the morning, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Police stated in July that they will be allocating more resources to the Flower Streets, a group of residential streets off Stanley Road that has been plagued by crime and anti-social behavior in recent years.

This coincided with the start of the Safer Streets project, which takes a two-pronged approach to improving a neighborhood.

Repairing CCTV, street lights, cleaning up trash, and removing graffiti are all part of an effort to make the region safer and provide officials more opportunities to establish trust among the vast majority of law-abiding inhabitants.

Meanwhile, it is believed that police activity targeting suspected troublemakers would strengthen that trust by demonstrating that officers are willing to act on information offered by those who are willing to speak up.

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, who remarked at the time, “This initiative is excellent news for individuals living in the Flower Streets,” helped fund the work that followed.

“No one should feel uncomfortable in their house or neighborhood, but tragically, the community here has had its life blighted in recent years by crime, mainly drug peddling and anti-social behavior.”

Harebell. “The summary has come to an end.”