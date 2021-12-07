As the Met Office issues a snow warning, it’s unclear when and where Storm Barra will strike.

Storm Barra has prompted severe weather warnings across the United Kingdom, including Merseyside.

Met Eireann has dubbed the storm, which is expected to deliver severe winds and snow to parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A deep region of low pressure is rolling in from the west, according to forecasters.

While the Republic of Ireland is predicted to see the worst winds and impacts, the United Kingdom will experience high gusts and rain.

It’s also possible that the rain will convert to snow in northern England and Scotland.

“Strong winds arriving over the west through Tuesday morning will expand inland and reach eastern locations through the afternoon and early evening,” said chief meteorologist Frank Saunders.

“Gusts of 45-50 mph are forecast across much of the country, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal areas.”

“Into the overnight period, the sharpest winds will ease across inland locations.”

“A belt of rain will convert to snow across northern England and Scotland through Tuesday,” said Brent Walker, Deputy Chief Meteorologist.

“Around the warning region, two to five centimeters of snow are predicted to fall, although locally, this might exceed 10 centimeters, particularly in sections of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.”

“Strong south-easterly winds may also cause snow drifting in some areas, particularly over the highest climbs, contributing to limited visibility,” he said.

Where has a weather warning been issued by the Met Office?

Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross

Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, and Rutland are all counties in the United Kingdom.

Bedford, Cambridgeshire, Central Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Luton, Norfolk, Peterborough, Southend-on-Sea, Suffolk, and Thurrock are among the counties that make up Bedfordshire.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are two counties in Scotland.

Greater London, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Kent, Medway, Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire, Portsmouth, Reading, Slough, Southampton, Surrey, West Berkshire, West Sussex, Windsor and Maidenhead, and Wokingham

North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees, Sunderland, Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees, Sunderland

Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Lancashire, Merseyside, and Warrington, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West, and Chester, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Lancashire, Merseyside, and Warrington

County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry, and County Tyrone are among the counties in Northern Ireland.

Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Midlothian Council, and Scottish.