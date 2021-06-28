As the lockdown eases, Greggs reports higher-than-expected demand for sausage rolls.

According to Greggs, demand for sausage rolls and steak bakes has been more than expected since the lockdown was lifted.

The high street behemoth has reported that sales are rebounding faster than expected, with executives claiming that a predicted downturn at Greggs following the reopening of cafés and restaurants last month did not occur.

“We had expected to see more competition if cafes and restaurants were able to compete more effectively with our predominantly take-out offer,” the business stated in a brief statement to the London Stock Exchange.

“The impact of pent-up demand for retail has lessened in recent weeks, but like-for-like sales growth in company-managed shops has remained strong, ranging between 1% and 3% when compared to the same period in 2019.”

“This level of sustained sales improvement is stronger than we expected, and it would have a considerably beneficial impact on the forecast financial performance for the year if it continued.”

In May, the chain said it could be able to return to pre-pandemic profit levels later this year.

However, the bosses now believe it will happen sooner than expected.

Sales fell merely 3.9 percent in the eight weeks leading up to May 8, compared to a 23.3 percent loss in the ten weeks leading up to March 13.

In the 18 weeks leading up to May 8, total sales were £352 million, up from £280 million last year as the pandemic took hold, but down from £373 million in 2019.

“Greggs has rebounded back very well, it should be acknowledged, and has shown itself to be a very much loved brand by shoppers,” said retail analyst Clive Black of Shore Capital.