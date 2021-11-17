As the full extent of Manchester United’s humiliation is apparent, Liverpool dwarfs Real Madrid and Barcelona combined.

Liverpool’s journey to Old Trafford, with the entire world watching, was the ideal opportunity to make history.

The Reds’ 5-0 win at the home of their fiercest rivals will be remembered for centuries, but it was a record-breaking afternoon for Jurgen Klopp and his players in more ways than one against Manchester United.

The momentous victory was Klopp’s 200th in his six years as Liverpool manager, putting him ahead of any of his predecessors in the club’s history.

With his treble, Mohamed Salah became the first ever opponent to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford, surpassing Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history.

It was also Liverpool’s most significant victory at Old Trafford.

Liverpool contributed to a slew of new records off the field as well.

According to fresh study, their annihilation of their old foe drew attention from all over the world.

According to Blinkfire Analytics, a Chicago-based data firm, Liverpool’s combined social media engagements – defined as likes, shares, and comments – totaled 44.3 million between October 24 and 25.

That sum is about $30 million higher than United’s after the devastating defeat, and more than treble Real Madrid’s after their 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish el Clasico the same weekend.

Liverpool still had nearly 6 million more engagements than Spain’s two largest clubs combined, despite Barcelona’s 17.9 million.

It’s 33.4 million more than Paris Saint-Germain earned after a goalless draw with Marseille in a French Le Classique match on the same day.

The data was gathered from a variety of social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and Liverpool’s total of 44.3 million engagements is more than 3 million higher than when United re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus in August.

Liverpool’s senior vice president of digital, Drew Crisp, adds, “We are so lucky as a club to have such passionate and involved fans.”

“In a COVID world, people are eager for our content since they haven’t been allowed to go about their lives normally – and this has given us further food for thought.”

