As the fan deadline approaches, Liverpool announces big ticket revisions for the upcoming season.

For the next 2021/22 season, Liverpool has announced modifications to their ticketing structure.

Last season, the Reds, like every other team in the country, were forced to play in front of an empty stadium with no spectators in attendance for the most of the season.

10,000 people were permitted back through the turnstiles at Anfield for the last game of the season against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool and other clubs will be permitted to welcome full-capacity stadiums when the new season begins next month, after the Government confirmed the relaxation of social distancing restrictions will take place on July 19.

Liverpool will play Norwich City on the opening day of the season on August 14, before welcoming Burnley to Anfield a week later.

All tickets will be digital, with tickets being downloaded onto fans’ phones via Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, according to the club.

Season ticket holders will need to download an NFC digital pass on their phone by Monday, July 26 in order to obtain access to Anfield for the new season, according to the report.

The pass will only need to be downloaded once for 2021-22, according to the club, and will replace existing season ticket access cards and paper tickets for all home games.

Season ticket holders who do not have access to a smart phone with NFC technology can request a stadium entry card with their photograph instead, according to the club.

Liverpool has also revealed a new method that would allow fans to transfer their tickets to the phones of others.

Season ticket holders and members will be allowed to transfer their tickets to a family member or friend for home Premier League and cup games under the new plan if they are unable to attend.

Fans who want to participate in this program have until Wednesday, August 11 to attach up to 20 friends and family members to their supporter ID account.

The ticket transfer system will not be in effect if any games are played with a reduced capacity as a result of government or local authority recommendations, according to the club.