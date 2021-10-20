As the covid situation worsens, Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a press conference.

As virus rates continue to grow, pressure is mounting on the government to act and reintroduce certain safeguards.

For the seventh day in a straight, daily Covid cases have exceeded 40,000, with 43,738 new infections reported on Tuesday, while the number of patients admitted to hospitals has increased by 10% in a week to 7,749 on Monday.

Another 223 people died yesterday, the most since March, despite the fact that Tuesday’s death toll is usually higher.

According to the NHS Confederation, a back-up strategy, or Plan B, should be enacted immediately, including mandated face coverings in crowded and enclosed locations.

It has already been confirmed that Health Secretary Sajid Javid will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. today to offer his first significant covid briefing.

He’ll be expected to push a number of messages that Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty put out today.

“COVID-19 instances are on the rise, and winter is approaching,” Professor Whitty stated.

1) Now is the time to be vaccinated if you haven’t already. 2) If a booster is offered to you, please accept it. 3) Hand washing, ventilation, and masks in congested interior places are still crucial.” In its fight against covid, the UK government has been chastised for focusing solely on vaccinations, while other countries have preserved social distancing measures and mask regulations.

Mr Javid will almost probably be questioned about if and when he plans to implement a so-called Plan B, which would include additional measures.

