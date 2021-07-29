As the couple continues to celebrate their anniversary, Teresa Giudice shares the first photos she took with Luis Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice is continuing to commemorate her one-year anniversary with lover Luis Ruelas by posting the first images she took with him on social media last year.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a couple of vintage photos of herself and her beau posing for the camera at Glenmere Mansion in Chester, New York, on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the caption, the 49-year-old TV personality wrote, “Our first photo shot together #july27 #firstphoto #glenmeremansion.”

Giudice’s post was instantly inundated with expressions of support from her followers. The majority of them were ecstatic for the reality star and the 46-year-old businessman.

“It’s the way he looks at you when he thinks about me. It’s as if no matter what life throws at you, he’ll catch you. One fan remarked, “It’s amazing, and you are very deserving of that sort of love, Tre!!!”

“What a lovely couple. After everything you’ve been through, I’m very glad for you,” another person said.

“Beautiful,” a third user remarked, “so happy you found love again.”

Giudice also paid respect to Ruelas earlier this month when they went out on a date in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, to commemorate their one-year anniversary as a couple.

“A year, wow, I never knew I could feel that loved in just a year. You are incredibly generous, supportive, and loving. She captioned her image, “You take great care and consideration in everything you do.”

In the meantime, Ruelas created a nice post for his girlfriend the day before, sharing images of the “precise area” where he and Giudice first ran into each other.

In his July 18 post, he said, “In this exact spot is when I discovered my soulmate, this is the day I became the awwww luckiest guy alive [red heart emoji]I found my one true love, I found my one and only and my forever always,”

Despite the fact that the two began dating in July of last year, they didn’t announce their relationship until November, when Giudice admitted to dating a businessman but didn’t name him, according to People.

Despite this, Giudice and Ruelas made their love official on Instagram in December, and they’ve been openly swapping sweet Instagram posts since then.