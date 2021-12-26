As the Boxing Day deals begin, there are long lines in Liverpool.

As the Boxing Day discounts began in the city center this morning, there were long lines outside stores.

Despite the fact that shops were open for a shorter period of time than normal this Boxing Day due to the fact that it fell on a Sunday, many people ventured into town in search of a deal.

People stood in line before businesses opened at 11 a.m. despite the chilly and wet weather.

Next, Zara, Marks and Spencer, Matalan, Asos, Currys, and more are all having live Boxing Day discounts in 2021.

A big line of people was seen outside the Lush store on Church Street, stretching all the way around the shop and into Church Alley.

Outside River Island on Church Street and Foot Locker in Liverpool ONE, there were also long lines.

Cricket, a prominent designer store, and Zara, a popular clothing store, both opened for their Boxing Day sales.