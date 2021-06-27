As the baby boom is forecast, the most popular summer themed girls and boys names include

This year’s baby name choices will be influenced by a summer birth boom, but “Summer” isn’t at the top of the list.

Researchers expect that birth rates will begin to rise this summer, surpassing those seen prior to the outbreak.

As a result, summer-themed names are predicted to become more popular as parents draw inspiration from the season.

According to Mensa, there are 17 signals that your child is gifted.

Money.co.uk experts used the baby name website Forebears to find the most popular summer-inspired baby names with the highest reported popularity.

They looked at a variety of’summer baby name lists’ and entered the repeating names into the name gateway to see which had the most people with the name.

It’s never easy choosing a name for your child, so if you’re expecting this summer, some of these choices might help.

Summer female names that are most popular

Flowers, fruit, and even the sea are among the most popular summer-inspired baby girl names.

Daisy

Sunny

August

July

Coral

Summer

Apple

Skye

Blossom

Ocean

Summer boy names that are most popular

Kai, which is Hawaiian in origin and means “sea,” is the most popular summer-inspired baby boy name. In third place, Leo is the astrological sign for July and August newborns, and in fifth place, ‘Cyrus’ is a Persian name that means ‘sun.’

Kai

Ray

Leo

Sonny

Cyrus

Bay

River

Reef

Dune

Birch