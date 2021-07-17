As the ‘abnormal’ Liverpool situation unfolds, Ibrahima Konate is impressing in training.

Ibrahima Konate has pleased James Milner in his early days, as the 35-year-old reveals a “weird” defensive position he observed during pre-season.

The midfield veteran is back in the Premier League, 18 years after making his debut for Leeds United as a 16-year-old.

He has a year left on his contract on Merseyside and is one of Jurgen Klopp’s favorites. He won the Premier League three times with Manchester City and most recently with Liverpool in 2020.

Meanwhile, Konate met up with his colleagues for the first time since joining the Reds from RB Leipzig on Monday, when the Reds arrived in Salzburg to begin their preseason preparations.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will begin their pre-season with a double-header against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday, as they attempt to improve their fitness in time for the season opener against Norwich.

However, Milner has been impressed by Konate’s performance in his first week at the camp in Austria, and the 35-year-old says it’s “great” to see so many defenders after the position became a thorny one last season.

“[He’s] Very good,” he told the official Liverpool website. He certainly has the appearance of a central defender! He’s obviously big and strong, and he’s a good passer and defender at his position.

“I haven’t seen much of him in training, but there have been a couple of things that have stood out. It’s an odd situation: you definitely went from not having many centre-halves last season to now having top-class centre-halves all over the place! It’s incredible.

“Obviously, Nat [Phillips] is here, as is Davo [Ben Davies], Rhysy [Williams], and the rest of the players in there – it’s a terrific level of centre-half that we’ve got, with everyone pushing each other, which is exactly what you need.”

The Reds play Klopp’s previous club Mainz 05 after the two matches on Tuesday, before finishing their tour with a match against Hertha Berlin.

Milner believes that these types of camps are ideal for newcomers.

“We have so many people,” he added.

“The summary comes to an end.”