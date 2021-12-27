As Teresa Giudice’s blended family celebrates Christmas, Joe Giudice reflects on the past.

Joe Giudice and ex-wife Teresa Giudice had very different Christmases this year, with the former in his native Italy and the latter in the United States with their daughters.

Joe, 49, couldn’t help but reflect about the time he spent the holidays with his children on Christmas Day. He shared a clip from an earlier season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Instagram. Joe can be seen reclining on the sofa while watching his four girls open their gifts by the fireplace in the video. Joe couldn’t get up because he was too weary, so he used a video camera to view his girls.

“Merry Christmas,” he wrote alongside the hashtags #merrychristmas and #memories in the caption.

The message drew a flurry of responses from his supporters, who expressed their sympathy for the patriarch, who was unable to celebrate Christmas with his now-adult children, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

One person wrote, “Sad Joe can’t be with his family.”

“You’re such a wonderful father to those girls, and they are well aware of it!” “Merry Christmas,” said another.

Teresa, 49, had a great time spending Christmas with her blended family, including her soon-to-be husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 46.

Teresa shared a photo of herself and Luis in front of their Christmas tree with her daughters and his son, Louie Jr., 18 years old. Nicholas, Ruelas’ other son, was not present at the time of the incident.

“From our family to yours, Merry Christmas,” the reality star wrote.

Teresa’s fans got a closer look at her and her four girls in a follow-up picture, in which they posed together on the same area in their home. She wrote a beautiful message for her children below the photo.

“If I could offer my daughters one thing, it would be to see themselves as I do, in all their beauty, elegance, and kindness.” “I am really proud of all four of you,” she said in the description.

Teresa’s social media pages were also inundated with supportive messages. Some people were relieved to see the kids as adults. Others applauded Teresa for being a wonderful mother to her daughters.

“You have lovely daughters.” You’re such a wonderful mother. It has been a joy to watch them mature! Best wishes to you all! “Merry Christmas,” one commenter commented.

