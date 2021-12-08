As Teresa Giudice celebrates her engagement to Luis Ruelas, Joe Giudice says he misses his family.

As he stays incarcerated in the United States, Joe Giudice misses his family and friends in New Jersey.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on prior holiday celebrations in the Garden State with his loved ones.

Giudice can be seen having a joy while playing a game with his friends during Christmas time in the video he shared to the platform. Gia, the 49-year-old reality star’s eldest daughter, was seen giggling while capturing her father’s outrageous antics during the game.

Giudice captioned the photo, “This is my Family.”

“I’m going to miss them.”

Many fans pity the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, who is unable to return to his home in the United States for the holidays this year.

“I’m certain you do.” That’s a pain in the neck. “Hang in there, Joe,” one person said in response to Giudice’s tweet.

“My prayers are with you, Joe.” Another said, “May you be reunited with your family once more.”

Giudice’s post comes after he disclosed that he has engaged a new counsel and entered a plea in his deportation case a few weeks ago. After doing time in federal prison for fraud, he was deported to his home country of Italy in 2019.

Giudice claimed in a statement to E! News that he’s willing to go to any length to reconnect with his children, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, in the United States.

Following his ex-engagement wife’s to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 46, he has redoubled his efforts to gain access to the country.

Teresa Giudice and Ruelas, both 49, were engaged on Oct. 21. They made things official on Monday by throwing an engagement party at Bice Cucina SoHo in New York City with their families.

Teresa took advantage of the opportunity to pose for photos with all four of her daughters, who were all dressed up for the occasion. “Each one of you makes my heart smile,” she captioned a photo featuring her children, her fiancé, and his son, Louie Jr., in one frame. Meanwhile, just days before the engagement party, Giudice told Us Weekly that he and Daniela Fittipaldi had called it quits. He had been dating the Italian lawyer for a little over a year.

The breakup was unavoidable, according to Giudice, because he had a lot on his plate. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.