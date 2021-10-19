As Super Soap Week begins, the lives of five Emmerdale characters are in jeopardy.

The people of Emmerdale took part in a survival challenge, which included a number of outdoor hurdles, on Monday, which marked the start of a major soap drama.

The day appears to be going well, with Billy and Ben cheering on the two teams as they complete their tasks.

White water rafting, abseiling, and hiking were among the activities available.

However, we witnessed Manpreet Sharma and Charles Anderson tumble from a suspended rope bridge and plunge into the depths of a canyon below on last night’s episode of Emmerdale.

Karen, a fan of the ITV drama, lauded yesterday night’s production, saying: “@emmerdale #supersoap week, that rope bridge is my worst fear. It was a fantastic episode, and everyone did a fantastic job.” Le-Le wrote: “@emmerdale, you’re amazing. I’m furious with you, but that episode was fantastic! Well done, everyone! Sharon revealed: “Emmerdale was at its best in last night’s episode. I’m looking forward to the rest of this week’s episodes. Everyone did an outstanding job. First-class service.” Survival Week was well-planned and executed, but viewers are left wondering how the life-threatening stunts are carried out.

On the soap, Kevin Mathurin, who plays Charles Anderson, said: “We were around 60 feet over the water, so we were at a great height.

“When the visual effects are applied, it will appear that the rope bridge is hung between two cliffs, but it is actually attached to a crane on one side.

“It didn’t look particularly inviting, but the way they built and planned it looked wonderful.”

Manpreet Sharma’s Emmerdale co-star Rebecca Sarker told ITV: “We had a fantastic stunt team that took care of any issues we had, so we felt completely safe and protected.

“However, when you’re hung with no safety belt on a Tarzan-like rope bridge with a 60-foot drop below into a water-filled quarry, your heart can’t help but skip a beat or two.”

Now, the Emmerdale authors have revealed yet another devastating twist for the upcoming episodes.

In the dangerous seas, David, Victoria, Charles, and Manpreet are all in peril.

In the dangerous seas, David, Victoria, Charles, and Manpreet are all in peril.

Victoria cascades towards the edge of the cliff, as David watches in horror.