As studies continue, there is outrage over a beach that “looks more like a football pitch.”

Despite concerns that it resembles a ‘football pitch’ or a ‘quagmire,’ Hoylake beach will be left to natural until at least 2023.

The concept of leaving the beach to nature has been highly controversial since Wirral Council decided to discontinue all management of the beach in 2019 after being heavily chastised for spraying it with glyphosate.

This policy will stay in effect until 2023, when a scientific investigation on Hoylake Beach will be completed and the public will have been consulted on what should be done next.

While some argue that the local government should not try to work against nature, others argue that the spread of grass on the beach is degrading it as a family-friendly amenity beach, and that interventions such as ‘raking’ are required to remove the grass.

The grass, according to Dave Charnock, 63, of Hoylake, should be removed.

Mr Charnock stated that while he would be pleased to see a compromise in which only a portion of the beach was raked to remove grass, he had lived in Hoylake for 25 years and had always known a lovely beach.

He was concerned that leaving the beach to nature would result in fewer visitors to the area, harming local businesses, and making it more difficult for families to enjoy the beach.

“It’s a beach, not a football ground,” one Wirral resident complained, declining to be identified.

She went on to say that the current beach was a “quagmire” with a lot of “slush and mud.” This, she believed, would discourage families from going to the beach.

“The beach should be handled in a sustainable way,” said Julian Priest of Hoylake, “something the council can afford to do [given its current financial situation]and something that is ecologically viable.”

“The new beach management plan should be evidence-based, not something cobbled up on the back of a cigarette packet to appease some noisy people,” Mr Priest continued.

“You’ve got to concentrate on reality, the real [practical]solution, which might not be what,” Hilary, also from Hoylake, remarked, declining to disclose her surname.”

