As South Korea’s Special Envoy for Public Diplomacy, BTS will attend international meetings.

After being named Special Envoy for Public Diplomacy by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, BTS may attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly as part of their duties.

The title of “Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture” has been bestowed to BTS. According to The Korea Times, Cheong Wa Dae (The Blue House) spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee stated that one of the organization’s responsibilities is to help South Korea emerge as a global leader in the post-coronavirus age.

According to Oxford Public International Law, a special envoy represents an international organization or a state on a temporary basis.

BTS aims to attend important international gatherings, including the United Nations General Assembly’s 75th session in September, according to Park.

BTS would be responsible for providing encouraging messages to the youth while promoting numerous activities that deal with topics such as poverty, the environment, inequality, and respect for diversity, Park said, citing the group’s famous songs that speak of hope and positivity.

BTS’s global ARMY following congratulated the group on their achievement and filled Twitter with messages of congratulations. Many of them were also ecstatic about the members of the K-pop group’s appearances at the UN General Assembly and other international events.

“@BTS twt is a boy band that tops the charts, breaks records, and owns the stage, but they’re so much more than that. They’re kind people,” said Twitter user @LaurenJP68.

“I’m running out of superlatives when it comes to @BTS twt. What is a ‘Presidential Envoy’? Wow. BTS is the only option. @cypherluscious, a Twitter user, commented, “Only BTS.”

According to Park, the special appointment handed to BTS is part of an endeavor to bring attention to Seoul’s initiatives in dealing with global concerns for the sake of future generations.

BTS has had a string of hits in recent years, propelling the group to international acclaim.

Shortly after its release, “Permission to Dance” became the group’s fourth No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It took the place of another BTS No. 1 hit, “Butter,” which fell to No. 7 after seven weeks at the top.

Since rapper Drake in 2018, BTS has been the first act to replace its No. 1 track with another chart-topping song of their own, according to Billboard.

According to Billboard, “Permission to Dance” received 15.9 million US streaming and 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending July 15, while selling 140,100 downloads.