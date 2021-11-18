As she waits for her special someone, Mama June says she’s ‘not difficult to please.’

Mama June Shannon is currently unmarried, but that doesn’t stop her from sharing her romantic fantasies on social media. She recently stated on social media that she is low-maintenance and simple to please.

The 42-year-old reality star posted a new video to TikTok on Wednesday about what she wants in a future special someone. Mama June takes various stances for the camera in the black and white video, as a voiceover recounts what she wants from her future partner.

“She’s not that difficult to please.” “All she asks is that you don’t lie to her, that you don’t waste her time, and that you don’t make her appear stupid,” the narrator says in the video.

The “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star’s post drew a rush of responses from her followers.

The majority of them agreed with the points made in the film.

“It’s all about the facts, girl.” “All I want is that we are the same age,” one wrote.

Another said, “Facts boo you gorgeous.”

Following her breakup from longtime partner Geno Doak, Mama June has been linked to a number of men. Jordan McCollum, a TikTok influencer, was one of them.

Mama June made headlines in late September when she was pictured in Las Vegas with the 24-year-old. The two were observed on their way to the high-end Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas at the time.

Jordan announced his engagement to another woman named Ashlyn Talley in October, putting an end to suspicions about their apparent romance. In the caption of a photo of his proposal to a fellow TikTok influencer, he referred to the latter as “love of my life.”

Mama June has also stated that she and McCollum were only friends and that she was always aware of his relationship with Ashlyn.

Honey Boo Boo’s mother previously responded to a social media user who blasted her after claims linked her to many men. Mama June was chastised by a netizen for her obsessive search for a mate when she should be concentrating on her connection with her children.

“Hello, honey!” Karen, this Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Just because I produce a video doesn’t mean I’m desperate for a male or hunting for one. “I’m content with myself, I love myself, and I’m having the time of my life with myself,” she says. June, Mama. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.