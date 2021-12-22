As she uploads a family photo, Coleen Rooney’s fans are saying the same thing.

Coleen Rooney has shared a sweet family portrait in the run-up to Christmas.

Matalan’s Alder Hey Christmas jammies are worn by all six members of the family.

The children’s hospital collaborates with the business every year, and the charity pyjamas sell out rapidly.

The design for 2021 is intended to raise funds for a new Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which will be the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Wayne and Coleen are the hospital’s charitable champions.

The two, together with their sons Kai, Kit, Cass, and Klay, are all wearing the multicolored two-piece sets in a heartwarming photo.

Coleen just tagged Alder Hey and Matalan with two red heart emojis and the word “2021” in the caption.

The post has received a lot of feedback from fans, with many of them stating the same thing.

“Wayne looks pleased…” remarked Instagramsal l y1.

“You can see Wayne’s been told to put these on the photo, [he’s] fuming,” cloyomarsden commented.

“Wayne looks overjoyed ha ha,” commented billy1000_.

Coleen frequently shares family photos on social media, and earlier this week she shared photos with fans from a trip she and the boys took to Madame Tussauds.

“Tea with the Queen” for her and her youngest son Cass, and “The Beatles” for all four boys.