As she turned to see a pair at a beauty location, the woman was speechless.

After witnessing the romantic moment a man proposed to his fiancée at a North Wales beauty spot, a woman was left speechless.

After recording the stunning moment at Conwy Castle on Bank Holiday Sunday, August 29, British Army soldier Rhian Louise posted to Facebook.

Rhian claimed that she was admiring the view when she noticed the proposal on the town’s castle bridge.

In November, WhatsApp will stop working on 43 phones.

She took some photos and shared them to Facebook after a few days in the hopes of tracking down the mysterious pair.

Rhian claimed she didn’t want to post the photos right away because she didn’t want to ruin any potential announcements they were planned to make to friends and family.

They’ve been shared over 7,000 times on Facebook since then, and they caught the notice of the couple within hours of being uploaded.

Daniel Doran and Debbie Walker, from Deeside in Flintshire, have been identified as the mysterious pair who have grabbed the hearts of many on social media.

And you’ll be relieved to learn that Debbie accepted her now-proposal. fiance’s

“I observed a lady taking a photo of her dog as we walked past,” Debbie said of the chance photo.

“As the sun was sinking on the bench, I turned to see Dan on his knee, asking if I would marry him – and producing the most magnificent ring.

“I replied yes, and we hugged. Dan later stated he suspected the lady took our picture, so we went to look for her but couldn’t find her.

“At the location he suggested, we facetimed all of our relatives to inform them of the news.

“I was tagged in a post a few days later, and I couldn’t believe I saw our image and that the lady had discovered us.

“By capturing the moment, she has made our day even more memorable, and we cannot thank her enough. We have invited her and her partner to our engagement party, and we are hoping she will be our wedding photographer.

“I believe in coincidences, and this is one of them.”

“The summary comes to an end.”