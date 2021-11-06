As she puts up her Christmas decorations early, Stacey Solomon gives us a sneak peek.

Stacey Solomon has opted to put up her Christmas decorations as well, as if having a newborn baby isn’t enough to keep her busy.

The 32-year-old Loose Women host is so enthusiastic for the holidays that she started decorating seven weeks early.

As she begins the Christmas countdown, the mother-of-four came to Instagram stories today to show video of the festive trinkets she’d placed out at her house, Pickle Cottage.

In a flash, Stacey’s fireplace had a garland draped over it, and elves sat in a sleigh on the ground.

Other Christmas baubles and fairy lights were also on display.

‘We are really looking forward to our first Christmas at Pickle Cottage and our first Christmas with our precious Rose,’ Stacey wrote.

Last month, Stacey gave birth to her daughter Rose at home on her birthday.

She also has a two-year-old son named Rex, as well as sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from a prior relationship.

The former X Factor judge seemed to enjoy getting into the festive spirit.

Stacey went all out for Halloween last week, dressing up in matching attire with her family.

The 32-year-old revealed that she had handed over the keys to Joe, who chose a Monsters Inc theme.

On Instagram, Stacey can be seen straining to hold back her laughter at her attire as the family poses for a photo in their home’s hallway.