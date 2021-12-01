As she promotes Season 2 of ‘Emily In Paris,’ Lily Collins flaunts her new bangs.

While promoting the second season of her hit Netflix program “Emily in Paris,” Lily Collins debuted a new hairstyle. As she develops hype for season 2 of “Emily in Paris,” the actress came to Instagram on Tuesday to share two photographs of herself and her co-star Ashley Park.

She captioned the photographs, “New bangs, old habits.” “They’re real!” says the narrator. She continued, “Back at it with @ashleyparklady for our @emilyinparis press day.”

The actress wore a striped cold-shoulder shirt with a beige skirt, black stockings, and Cartier jewelry in the photographs.

Her new bangs were visible in both photographs and drew the attention of her Instagram followers, including Charlie McDowell, her husband. McDowell replied with a barrage of love-eyes and fire emojis to her tweet.

“Couldn’t be happier to be by your side again,” Park wrote in response to the post. Park portrays Emily Cooper’s best friend Mindy in the Netflix series.

“I’ve been missing it so much!” Collins added heart-eye emojis to his response to her comment.

Meanwhile, famous hairstylist Gregory Russell shared Collins’ new bangs on Instagram. Russell, who also styles Camila Morrone and Anya Taylor-Joy, posted two stunning photographs of Collins with the caption “Fresh bangs for my sweetie!” Collins and Park have been busy promoting Season 2 of “Emily in Paris.” Emily Cooper, played by Collins, will continue to immerse herself in Parisian life after securing a marketing job at a trendy agency managed by the tough Sylvie.

Season 2 of “Emily in Paris,” directed by Darren Star of “Sex and the City,” is due to release on Netflix on December 22 and is one of the most anticipated Netflix programs this year.

In its first 28 days, the show’s first season, which premiered in October 2020, became the most watched comedy series on the platform in 2020, reaching 58 million homes throughout the world.