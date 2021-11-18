As she misses the show for the second time, Holly Willoughby gives an update on her health.

Holly Willoughby has provided an update on her return to This Morning.

After contracting a stomach virus, the TV host was forced to withdraw from hosting ITV’s main daytime show this week.

For the previous two days, Josie Gibson has been filling in as anchor, and the Bristolian’s stint appears certain to continue since Holly has disclosed she is still recovering from illness.

Holly updated her Instagram followers with a photo of her cat, Bluebell, and stated that she is still “under the weather.”

“Good morning,” she said. My name is Bluebell, and I’m sorry that Holly won’t be able to join us on @thismorning today because she’s still sick.” Instagram Phillip Schofield had hoped that Holly Willoughby, his regular co-host, would be able to join him on the iconic sofa for today’s broadcast, but she has since announced that she will not be back until next week.

“Seriously, what I’ve witnessed over the previous 48 hours, you wouldn’t want her there…,” the tweet concluded. I’m confident she’ll return on Monday… To be honest, I’m sick of seeing her!” Fans and admirers of the mother-of-three filled the comments section with best wishes for her recovery.

“Feel better soon Holly!” Maunika Gowardhan exclaimed.

Chris said, “Holly, get well soon, we miss you.”

“Haha!!,” Ellen remarked. Holly, please be better soon.” “Get better soon!” Fiona wrote. “Get better soon, sending love and hugs,” Sam said.