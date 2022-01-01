As she marks her first New Year’s without her husband, Queen Elizabeth is reportedly’missing’ Prince Philip.

For the first time in more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated New Year’s Day without her husband, Prince Philip.

Due to the pandemic, the 95-year-old monarch spent the holidays at Windsor Castle for the second year in a running, but it was her first Christmas and New Year’s without her 73-year-old husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at the age of 99.

“She’ll miss his company terribly,” an anonymous insider told People. “However, she is a stoic.” The Queen takes solace in the fact that she and Prince Philip shared a golden twilight in the months leading up to his death at Windsor Castle.