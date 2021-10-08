As she drove the wrong way down M57, a mother killed a former headteacher.

In a terrible collision, a lady driving the wrong way down a motorway slip lane killed a much-loved former headteacher.

Ann Marie Crook’s Renault Clio collided with Paula Kingdon’s car just seconds after she narrowly avoided an incoming HGV.

The mother of two claims she has no idea what she was doing, but a court told her today, “The repercussions of your actions were absolutely predictable.”

At around 9.30 a.m. on October 31, 2019, Crook stunned drivers throughout a five-mile stretch.

While driving westbound on the East Lancashire Road past Windle Island in St Helens, the 43-year-old hit speeds of nearly 100 mph.

She entered the lane to turn right at the Moorgate Road intersection, only to drive straight into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the barrier separating the carriageways.

Crook then exited the M57 slip road, nearly colliding with a lorry, before rejoining the highway and driving in the opposite direction.

The vehicle in front of Ms Kingdon’s Honda Jazz swerved to avoid Crook, leaving the 64-year-old with no chance to avoid a collision, according to the court.

Prosecutor Chris Hopkins told Liverpool Crown Court that passing motorists used their lights and horns to attract Crook’s attention.

“He could see her hands on the driving wheel,” one witness stated shortly before the incident. She appeared to be driving with purpose and was looking forward.” “All of the evidence indicates this was a premeditated act, and the only rational inference that can be drawn is that the defendant was trying to damage herself,” Mr Hopkins said. Both Ms Kingdon and Crook had to be removed from their vehicles and sent to Aintree Hospital.

Crook, of Cheviot Avenue in St Helens, was seriously injured but survived.

Crook said she had no recall of the incident when questioned by police, claiming she “had taken a wrong turn and panicked.”

