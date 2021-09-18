As she debuts her new blonde look, Anna Cardwell is a spitting image of Mama June.

In her most recent social media post, Anna Cardwell debuted her new blonde look and looked very identical to her mother June “Mama June” Shannon.

The 27-year-old former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star said on Instagram on Friday that she has opted to return to blonde hair after ditching her purple locks. She shared a selfie with her newly coloured tresses and explained why she changed her hair color in the caption.

“It’s not what everyone expected, but I’ll consider a few of the hues. But, for the time being, I’m back to blonde. I had to return since I had an interview for a wonderful job, but what do you think?” she penned

Cardwell’s recent upgrade astonished many, as she has been sporting purple hair since July. Many assumed she’d maintain it that way for a long time because she’d been gushing about her hair color for months in her social media posts.

Meanwhile, many admirers couldn’t help but relate her new style to that of her controversial mother, who now has the same blonde locks as her daughter.

One reader said, “You look so much like your mama in this photo.”

Another person commented, “[You] look like your mother with blonde hair.”

“I was under the impression that it was June… Wow, she looks exactly like her mother,” a third commenter wrote.

For years, the 42-year-old matriarch and Cardwell had been estranged. In 2015, the latter filed a $300,000 lawsuit against her mother, alleging that she and her daughter, Kaitlyn, were not paid for their performances on their now-defunct reality show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”

Cardwell turned up for her 21-year-old sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s baby shower in Gordon, Georgia, in June, where the mother and daughter patched things up. Mama June was reunited with Cardwell for the first time in years because the entire family was present.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun last month, Cardwell discussed her mother’s recovery and suspected romance with a considerably younger guy. She voiced concern for Mama June at the time, citing the fact that the man tied to her, 24-year-old Jordan McCollum, is also suffering heroin addiction.

“If he starts using again, it won’t be good for Mama, and he’s only 24.” Mama needs to relax and concentrate on herself,” Cardwell remarked. Brief News from Washington Newsday.