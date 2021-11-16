As she bonds with actor Channing Tatum’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz takes her Channing Tatum romance seriously.

Zoe Kravitz is making an effort to get to know Channing Tatum’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jenna Dewan.

The “Big Little Lies” star, 32, has been spending time with the “Magic Mike XXL” actor’s 8-year-old daughter, Everly, according to a source who spoke exclusively to People this week.

“It only seems natural that she is getting to know Everly,” the insider added, adding that Tatum, 41, has been a “really caring father” to the latter.

While Kravitz is demonstrating her desire to deepen their connection as a couple by being present for his kid, Tatum is also taking his roma very seriously.