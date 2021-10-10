As seen by his lack of respect for Liverpool, Lionel Messi has not learned his lesson.

Maybe it was just a simple oversight.

Given how averse he is to controversy, Lionel Messi’s remark will have been devoid of malice.

Messi, now of Paris Saint-Germain, was reeling off the great and the excellent of the continental game as he ran through the list of Champions League contenders this season.

And, in an attempt to deflect attention away from PSG’s immensely brilliant and star-studded squad, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner shifted the focus elsewhere.

“While PSG is the focus of attention, there are other very strong clubs,” he says “Messi stated his opinion.

But who does the man many believe to be the greatest of all time perceive to be PSG’s main rivals this season in their quest for a first European Cup?”

Chelsea, Manchester teams (United and City), Real Madrid, who always reacts, Inter, and Bayern Munich are among the top teams in the world.

“We have fantastic personalities, but we still need to get to know each other well in order to become a cohesive one.” To win big championships, you must play as part of a team.

“That is why I believe we are still a step behind all of these clubs, who collectively have more experience than us.”

The name of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool was oddly absent from the list.

It’s possible that the former Barcelona midfielder simply forgot about the Reds while making his list of Europe’s best teams.

And that school of thought has more merit than any hypotheses about a reluctance to discuss the merits of the squad from Anfield following THAT great Barcelona collapse there in May 2019.

Although the events of May 7 2019 were clearly a low point in one of the greatest careers in football history, Messi is unlikely to have dwelled on them too long before dismissing Liverpool in an interview with French daily L’Equipe.

Despite having won the Champions League, Premier League, and Club World Cup since June 2019, Klopp’s side appears to be forgotten both at home and abroad.

As they continue to battle, their claims to a domestic championship are universally dismissed on home turf. “The summary has come to an end.”