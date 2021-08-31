As Seb’s killer is revealed, Coronation Street is besieged with complaints over Kelly’s twist.

After Seb’s killer was revealed, viewers of Coronation Street were outraged by the shock announcement.

On Wednesday night’s episode of the iconic ITV soap, Nina Lucas remembered who killed her boyfriend in a series of weird flashback scenes.

Viewers on Coronation Street were split on whether Corey Brent or Kelly Neelan was to blame for the crime, as both gave conflicting accounts of what happened.

Nina Lucas, on the other hand, remembered that Corey was the one who killed Seb, and that Kelly had actually tried to draw him away.

According to the Manchester Evening News, several Corrie viewers were outraged by the twist since they believed Kelly was just as guilty as Corey in the murder.

Some people were disappointed that Nina was redeemed later in the show after Kelly hit her the night Seb was killed.

“Kelly is just as culpable as the rest of them,” one viewer remarked. “She may not have kicked anyone, but she was there and didn’t get help.”

“I hope they don’t let Kelly go Scott free since she still didn’t contact the cops afterward and she was still a part of it,” another commented. Would she really be able to get away with it?”

“Kelly may be innocent and tried to stop it, but she was still present, which makes her an accomplice,” a third stated. However, kudos to all of the actors involved in this storyline.”

“Kelly should have called the police and the ambulance rather than just standing there and allowing the attack to happen,” a fourth said. She had the opportunity to prevent the attack, but she chose not to.”

Others praised Kelly for stating the truth throughout the trial on social media.

“Kelly’s honesty,” one fan commented.

“Well done Kelly for trying to stop Corey from hitting Seb,” wrote another. She’s a brilliant young lady. I’m hoping she doesn’t get in trouble because of something Corey did.”

“Can someone give Kelly a hug?” said a third.