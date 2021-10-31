As Sadio Mane reacts to Manchester United’s relegation, Yves Bissouma transfer speculation develops.

Liverpool started the Halloween scares a day early.

And, not for the first time this season, it was the midfield’s play that elicited the most wailing.

Sure, losing Naby Keita so early in the game would have jeopardized the game plan against a Brighton side known for their ability to ghost in between the lines, as Jurgen Klopp later pointed out.

However, it couldn’t explain the bad individual performances, with Jordan Henderson frequently being moved out of place, Curtis Jones’ youthful energy failing to cover flaws, and substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain quickly regressing after his first Premier League assist since December.

Yves Bissouma of Brighton, who was one of many midfielders Liverpool watched during the summer window, dominated the home side far too often with his direct running, combative temperament, and energy, which was all the more impressive given it was his first start in over a month.

While this may provide fuel for discussion next summer, Klopp’s immediate worry is how to address the situation given the few options available.

Fabinho’s steadying defensive talents have been greatly missed as Liverpool’s engine room has lost control, leaving their back line vulnerable on a regular basis.

Thiago Alcantara, who might return in the middle of the week, is another player whose poise and positional discipline will be beneficial.

Klopp’s teams have traditionally relied heavily on the midfield. And it’s not working right now for a variety of reasons.

Sadio Mane’s ecstatic smile after scoring has become a familiar sight during his tenure at Liverpool.

When he scored the Reds’ second goal in front of the Kop with a header, the Senegalese appeared to be angry and frustrated, mingled with relief as he celebrated wildly.

It’s no surprise. Mane would have been irritated at being placed on the bench until after Liverpool’s five-goal victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Not that he hasn’t been delivering when it counts, with his most recent strike being his seventh in 13 appearances this season.

But, in both his desire to track back and his prolonged tormenting of the visiting backline, he appeared to have an extra hunger for the game against Brighton.

That looked to be the case. “The summary has come to an end.”