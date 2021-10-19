As police tie off the road, six fire engines battle a blaze at a disused bar.

This afternoon, six fire engines battled a blaze at an empty bar in St Helens.

A fire was reported at the former The Raven Lodge bar on Church Street and Hall Street, and firefighters were dispatched to the area.

The structure had been vacant for several years, and plans were in the works to convert it into an apartment complex.

As a fire rages through a building on a prominent town centre street, live updates are being provided.

Merseyside Police were also dispatched to the location, and a joint investigation is ongoing with Merseyside Fire Service.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service stated six fire engines and an aerial appliance were on the scene in a tweet.

The upper levels of the skyscraper were seen to be filled with smoke at the site.

The now-decommissioned structure is located in the heart of St Helens’ town core, adjacent to the St Helens Central train station.

The fire was put out just after 4 p.m., according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue.

The cordon was in place for several hours, shutting down one of St Helens’ major streets.

“Crews were called at 12.49pm on Tuesday 19 October and on site at 12.54pm,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“The fire occurred on the ground level of a three-story abandoned building measuring approximately 20m x 20m.

“To aid with firefighting actions, two teams of two firemen are wearing breathing apparatus and employing thermal imaging cameras and hose reel jets.

“Merseyside Police are also on hand to assist with traffic control.” This is a continuing event; further information will be provided as it becomes available.”