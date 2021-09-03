As police stormed homes in Dovecot, an armed guy was photographed on a roof.

Yesterday, there was a strong police presence in Dovecot as matrix and undercover officers raided residences in the area.

A photo of a man on the roof of a Dovecot house with a rifle went viral on social media.

The person pictured was an undercover police officer, Merseyside police confirmed this morning.

Two males were stabbed inside a flat during a targeted attack.

The officer was part of an armed police unit that raided residences in the East Prescot Road area.

On the evening of Thursday, September 2, officers raided the homes and arrested six males.

Officers also searched a number of properties, and a National Police Air Service chopper assisted in the operation, which is aimed at reducing severe and organized crime in the area.

“We can confirm officers are in the Dovecot area this evening, Thursday 2nd September, as part of a pre-planned operation targeting serious and organised crime in the Merseyside area,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday yesterday.

“The operation included Matrix and uniformed police officers, as well as armed responders and the National Police Air Service chopper.

“They have been brought into custody and detectives will question them.”