As police block off the scene, a man is found injured in the street and dies.

A man died after being discovered in the street with a head injury.

North West Ambulance Service summoned police to Glovers Lane in Netherton at 12.20 a.m. after reports of an elderly man being found with a head injury.

The man, in his 70s, was transported to the hospital but died shortly after.

Police are still looking into whether the man’s head injury was caused by a fall, and CCTV investigations are ongoing.

The man’s relatives have been notified.

A big police cordon spreads over the pavement in today’s photos from the location.

There is also a police presence on the location.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via Twitter at @MerPolCC or by calling 101 with the log number 0015 from December 23.