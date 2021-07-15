As part of its foray into video game development, Netflix has hired a former executive from Electronic Arts.

Mike Verdu has been hired as the head of Netflix’s new section, according to Bloomberg. Verdu was previously the vp of content for Facebook Reality Labs, in addition to being a former EA executive.

Verdu was the head of Facebook’s Oculus Studios and the teams in charge of the company’s virtual reality games. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was involved in the creation of “Plants vs. Zombies 2,” “Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes,” and “The Sims FreePlay” while still at EA.

Verdu was hired as the vice president of Netflix’s game development division. As a result, he’ll report to Greg Peters, the company’s chief operating officer and chief product officer.

Netflix is going to launch video games on its streaming platform next year, according to a source familiar with the situation. According to the source, the corporation has no plans to charge extra for the new sort of material.

If this is correct, the video games will simply appear alongside Netflix’s current products, much like the company’s documentaries and stand-up specials did.

Netflix has been secretly prepping for the debut of its games, beginning with a game based on “Stranger Things” and another title that could feature the work of acclaimed TV producer Shonda Rhimes, according to Deadline.

According to new job listings on Netflix’s website, the streaming behemoth is planning to grow its gaming development team in the coming months.

Because its main competitors do not already offer this type of content, Netflix’s foray into game development could help the business attract new subscribers. The decision could help the company maintain its growth in the increasingly crowded streaming services industry.

Aside from video games, the company is also interested in podcasting. Netflix has hired N’Jeri Eaton, a former Apple and NPR executive, to lead its new podcasts department.