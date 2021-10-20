As part of a new experimental scheme, patients may be sent away from A&E.

As part of a new pilot scheme that begins next week, patients may soon be turned away from a Wirral A&E and directed elsewhere.

Patients who visit A&E but do not require emergency treatment may be directed to a nearby walk-in center, GP, pharmacy, minor injury unit, or urgent care center instead, according to the pilot project, which begins on Monday, October 25 at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

The pilot aims to “ensure patients are seen in the right healthcare setting at the right time,” according to a spokesperson for Wirral University Hospital Trust, which oversees the operation of Arrowe Park Hospital. The spokesperson cited the huge increase in patients attending A&E on the Wirral since before the pandemic, many of whom were not emergencies.

According to the spokesperson: “From Monday, October 25th, a pilot will revolutionize the way patients who visit Arrowe Park Hospital’s A&E department are treated, perhaps allowing them to be treated faster and closer to home.

“Anyone visiting A&E who requires emergency treatment will receive it; however, from Monday, October 25th, anyone who requires care that is not an emergency may be referred to a community service that is better appropriate for their requirements and where it is safe to do so.

“They could be referred to an Urgent Care Center, a Walk-In Center, a Minor Injury Unit, a local GP, or a local drugstore, among other options.

“The A&E department in Wirral has experienced an increase in patients compared to before the COVID-19 outbreak, as has been the case across the country. A total of 59,599 persons visited A&E in the first eight months of 2019.

“In comparison, 62,385 people attended during the same time period in 2021. This is a 5% increase in attendance with an increase of 2,786 people.

“The majority of folks who showed up were not in an emergency situation. If the current trend continues, there could be 4,000 more attendees in 2020 than in 2019.” “The pilot builds on the national NHS 111 First campaign, which was launched in December 2020 and aims to ensure patients are seen in the proper healthcare environment,” the spokeswoman continued. The summary comes to a conclusion.”