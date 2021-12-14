As part of a McDonald’s partnership, Mariah Carey is giving away free Big Macs.

Mariah Carey is giving away free Big Macs as part of her new partnership with McDonald’s, so Christmas has come early for the Lambilys and everyone else.

On Monday, the official McDonald’s Twitter account issued a challenge to the 52-year-old singer-songwriter, which would result in a thrilling reward for McDonald’s fans.

McDonald’s tweeted, “If @MariahCarey retweets this, everyone gets a free Big Mac.”

Carey was quick to respond to the challenge, retweeting the article right away and even writing, “You’re welcome,” along with a wink emoji.

Anyone who spends at least $1 (excluding tax) via the restaurant’s app will receive a free Big Mac as a result. Customers who take advantage of the freebie will only be able to use it once, according to People.

The commercial is part of the Grammy winner’s engagement with McDonald’s, which saw the Mariah Menu debut on the same day. The iconic cheeseburger, Big Mac, soft-baked chocolate chip cookies, and baked apple pie are among the items on the menu that the singer enjoys from the restaurant.

Starting this Monday, the Mariah Menu will run for 12 days, and with a $1 minimum order on the restaurant’s app, a different food item will be given away for free each day. Big Mac is the initial offer, and the next offers are given below: 14th of December: McChicken 15th of December: Bakery Item 16th of December: 6-piece Chicken McNuggets 17th of December: Cheeseburger 18th of December: Hotcakes 19th of December: McDouble 20th of December: Apple Pie 21st of December: Sausage McMuffin with Egg 22nd of December: Double Cheeseburger 23rd of December: Sausage Biscuit 24th of December: Chocolate Chip Cookies As part of their cooperation, Carey and McDonald’s debuted the Mariah x McDonald’s line. Select branches will begin selling beanies with the singer’s signature on Wednesday. The eatery will then sell a T-shirt featuring a flashback photo of the diva eating a cheeseburger on Dec. 21.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer discussed the holiday-themed partnership with McDonald’s. Her children with ex-husband Nick Cannon, twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, were also enthusiastic for it, she claimed.

"I couldn't wait to tell my kids since they absolutely adore it." They're all really excited, especially my son, and my daughter, who says, 'I have a sophisticated palette.' OK. She does, however, enjoy McDonald's and her hamburger with extra pickles," she told the newspaper.