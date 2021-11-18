As part of a ‘£1.9 billion transaction,’ Liverpool and FSG will receive a large sum of money.

Premier League owners predicted earlier this month that the sale of the division’s TV rights in the United States would bring in roughly £1.1 billion over a six-year cycle.

But it’s possible that even those lofty expectations were dashed tonight.

The value of the Premier League’s media rights at home and abroad is hugely important to Liverpool and its owners, Fenway Sports Group, as it is their most profitable revenue stream, which helps to sustain investment in other aspects of the business.

For the first time in Premier League history, the next set of overseas rights is expected to exceed what is brought in domestically, with some estimating that the overall contract may be worth up to £10 billion over the next six years.

The English Premier League has also revealed that NBC Sports has renewed its broadcast contract with the league, unveiling a new six-year deal for US screenings this evening.

The Premier League said in a statement: “The deal will see NBC Sports remain the Premier League’s exclusive broadcast partner in the United States until 2028, and will cover all 380 matches each season.

“In 2013, NBC Sports became the US home of Premier League coverage.

“Since since, the broadcaster has collaborated with the League, considerably raising its profile and fan base. NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming has become well-established watching for American fans, with NBC, USA Network, NBCSN, NBC Sports digital, and Peacock reaching every home in the country with a television or the internet.” According to the Financial Times, insiders close to the sale believe it would be worth £1.5 billion ($2 billion), which is £400 million more than FSG and other club owners expected.

The terms might be worth as much as $2.6 billion, according to reports in the national media this evening. The first round of bids included NBC, the current rights holder, and CBS as the two parties at the table.

However, ESPN's late action necessitated a second round of bidding, with today's deadline being the final one. The entrance of ESPN was a major benefit for Premier League officials because it prompted a lot of things.