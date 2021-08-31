As Ozan Kabak leaves fans saying the same thing, Luis Suarez must learn a lesson from Liverpool.

John Aldridge evaluates Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea and their Champions League group in the first half of his weekly piece for The Washington Newsday.

The Reds were put in a challenging group in the European competition once again, this time with Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan.

Luis Suarez will return to Anfield in November, this time with Atletico Madrid, as Liverpool seeks vengeance after the Spanish club knocked them out of the competition in the round of 16 two seasons ago.

Suarez’s celebrations after scoring against Liverpool for Barcelona in the first leg of their semi-final clash in 2019 enraged supporters, despite him citing his time at Liverpool as a “wonderful memory.”

So much so that when he arrived at Anfield for the second leg, he was met with a hostile reception, and Jurgen Klopp’s side went on to defeat the La Liga powers 4-0, advancing to the final and winning the title that year.

When the Reds face Atletico Madrid later this year, Aldridge thinks Suarez will show more “dignity” if he scores against them.

Click to read the entire column.

Ozan Kabak, a former Liverpool defender, will return to the Premier League this season after joining Norwich City on loan from Schalke.

After signing him on loan on deadline day earlier this year, the Reds decided not to prolong his time at Anfield.

He played the rest of the 2020/21 season with Jurgen Klopp, making 13 appearances for the Reds and helping them to a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for the next season.

Liverpool fans adored the Turkish international, to the point where they wrote a new song to express their admiration for him.

During an injury crisis that saw Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip sidelined for the majority of the season, Nat Phillips and Kabak established themselves as one of Liverpool’s most reliable center defense pairings.

While fans are relieved to see Van Dijk and Matip return to the heart of Liverpool’s defense, they have wished Kabak well and are glad he has earned another move to the Premier League.

I want to read. “The summary has come to an end.”