As mortgage rates are poised to rise, Martin Lewis sends an urgent warning to everybody with a mortgage.

Martin Lewis has issued a mortgage warning to homeowners, citing concerns about rising interest rates.

According to The Money Saving Expert’s newsletter, UK mortgage rates are at an all-time low, with the cheapest fixed rate agreement currently priced at 0.84 percent.

Martin claimed in April that there were no switchable mortgage agreements below 1%, and that the Bank Of England’s recent comments on inflation imply that the current deals are as good as they will get.

“On Sunday, the Governor of the Bank of England indicated it ‘will have to intervene’ in response to growing inflation,” he explained. That’s as subtle as tossing a brick through a window for Andrew Bailey, who uses it to warn people that interest rate hikes are on the way.

“As a result of this, the market is forecasting (albeit not necessarily correctly) that rates will climb from today’s 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent next month, then to 0.5 percent by February, and 0.75 percent later next year.”

“If that happens, it will almost certainly lead to a rise in mortgage rates.”

People with a tracker or variable rate mortgage may face price increases when their payments grow in accordance with inflation, according to Martin Lewis, who advised homeowners to investigate if they could lock in a low-cost fixed agreement.

“Everyone with a mortgage should look immediately to see if their current offer is as good as it can be,” he said.

“This is doubly true if you’re on your lender’s normal variable rate.”

The Money Saving Expert team, led by Martin Lewis, revealed some cost-cutting tips to help homeowners save thousands of pounds on their mortgage.

Find out what your current mortgage situation is.

Homeowners should gather information such as the rate, the type of agreement, the length of the introduction offer, the loan-to-value – and whether they will be penalized for switching to make the decision easier.

Find the best price with your current lender.

Homeowners should contact their current lender to see what the best new deal is.

While this wasn't always the best deal, the Money Saving Expert team believes it can benefit some people.