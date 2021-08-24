As more names emerge, Liverpool’s squad decision has already proven correct.

There are few feelings sweeter than scoring in a Merseyside derby for a Liverpool player.

Max Woltman’s joy at Southport on Monday evening was understandable given that it was his first goal at under-23 level.

Woltman scored the game-winning goal in only his second start for Barry Lewtas’ side, sweeping home Conor Bradley’s low cross as the Reds beat Everton 3-1 in a tense Premier League 2 match.

Since converting to the number nine role with the U18s in February after previously being used as a second striker or attacking midfielder, he has scored 11 goals in his past 13 competitive games at all age groups.

Woltman believes he has discovered his perfect position, albeit he is undecided on whether he would want to play like Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino or Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

“A little bit of both!” he exclaims. “It’s the right thing to do.

“I enjoy playing number nine because it allows me to go in behind and get the ball to my feet. That’s also where you’ll find all of your opportunities.

“It was difficult waiting for the ball to drop for me throughout the game, but luckily Conor kept running up and down the pitch and delivered one in, which I was able to put away.”

Woltman, who only turned 18 on Friday and signed his first professional deal with Liverpool earlier this year, was making his third appearance for the U23s.

The Liverpool side, however, had plenty of experience, whether it was Sheyi Ojo, 24, who scored the opener, or Kaide Gordon, 16, who joined Tyler Morton, Jake Cain, Conor Bradley, Billy Koumetio, Rhys Williams, and Owen Beck in starting at Southport after training and playing with the first team during pre-season.

“Playing alongside lads who have gone up and played for the first team helps,” Woltman says. “They’re full of self-assurance and experience, and they want to help you succeed.

“Seeing kids do that is motivating. Tyler Morton has been a member of the.” The summary comes to a close. ”