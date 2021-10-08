As Mohamed Salah’s concerns are rejected, a Celtic star shares his Liverpool transfer ‘dream.’

Liel Abada, a Celtic attacker, has admitted that playing for Liverpool is his ‘dream’.

The 20-year-old joined the Scottish Premiership team in the summer after signing a five-year contract with Maccabi Petah Tikva.

Abada has had a great start to his Celtic career, scoring three goals and providing three assists in his first eight league outings, but he wants to move to Anfield.

For the time being, the Israeli international recognizes that he must continue to ‘prove’ himself, as he stated that Mohamed Salah’s starting spot remains a certainty.

“My dream was and continues to be to play in England, for one of the Premier League’s teams,” he said “‘Sport5.co.il,’ he said.

“My greatest ambition is to play for Liverpool, but I need to keep working hard here to show myself.”

“Should Mo Salah be concerned? What do you expect from me? No! He is a fantastic player “Abada chuckled.

If a move to Anfield becomes available in the future, the Celtic star would be right at home on matchdays.

Abada has stated that hearing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before every home games makes him feel ‘hard to explain,’ which is something that many Liverpool players from the past and present can relate to.

“Anyone who hasn’t gone to Celtic Park has no idea what an atmosphere is like,” says the narrator “he stated

“You have no idea how much it makes you shiver. Also, when they shout You’ll Never Walk Alone, it’s my song. It’s difficult for me to put into words.”