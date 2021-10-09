As millions of people face a £20 benefit decrease, Money Saving Expert offers a ’10-minute’ benefit advise.

As millions of individuals are affected by cuts, the Money Saving Expert team has urged Brits to check if they are eligible for assistance.

This week, the £20 per week increase in Universal Credit was officially phased off.

Martin Lewis’ team has also urged anyone who has been affected by the cut to take the free benefit calculator test to determine if they are eligible for any additional assistance.

Following the cut, Martin Lewis offers an important Universal Credit suggestion.

“Now that many government support schemes, such as the £20/wk Universal Credit uplift, have come to an end, it’s more vital than ever to know what you’re entitled to,” the Money Saving Expert Team said.

“Don’t miss out: our 10-minute calculator will show you what you might be eligible for and how much you could receive.”

The Money Saving Expert’s free test was created by Entitledto, a company that specializes in calculating supplementary benefits for low-income persons.

According to government data, up to 7.5 million households are missing out on £15 billion in means-tested payments each year.

The financial expert urged people of all income levels to use the tool because households earning up to £73,000 a year may be eligible for assistance.

“The most important thing to remember is that benefits are not just for the unemployed,” the team noted. Even those with a high salary may be eligible for assistance.” To conduct the check, the Money Saving Expert team recommends gathering any information you have on savings, income, pensions, and existing benefits – and ensuring that all information you supply is kept private.

You can use the Benefits calculator to calculate what you could claim in 10 minutes.