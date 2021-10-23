As Manchester United struggles with a five-player problem, Liverpool may have a significant advantage.

It’s January 2002, and Liverpool has just defeated Manchester United 1-0 thanks to Danny Murphy’s spectacular flip over Fabian Barthez’s head.

The last time Liverpool won successive Premier League games at Old Trafford was almost two decades ago.

After winning by four goals to two in Manchester at the close of last season, Jurgen Klopp’s side will have the chance to do it again on Sunday afternoon.

Despite Liverpool’s dominance under Klopp, winning at Old Trafford has been difficult in recent years. From seven visits, the German has only won once.

This time, however, the match appears to be better suited to his high-scoring Reds.

Liverpool’s offensive is on fire right now, with the Reds scoring 22 Premier League goals so far this season.

In all competitions, the Reds have played 12 games and scored at least three goals in nine of them, including their most recent meeting against Atletico Madrid, who are known for their defensive prowess.

Klopp’s sides have always played exciting offensive football, but his Liverpool players appear capable of scoring multiple times against any team in Europe right now.

Given the Reds’ attacking form, it may be considered an ideal time to meet United, given their underlying faults.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad is going through a difficult time right now, especially on the defensive side of the game.

In their last two games, Manchester United have conceded six goals to Leicester City and Atalanta.

Their defensive flaws appear to originate from a lack of balance on the field, with Solskjaer trying to find a system that works with all of his finest players at the same time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford are all capable of earning a starting spot, but complications occur when as many as five players hit the field at the same time.

United haven’t preserved a clean sheet at Old Trafford in any of their last nine Premier League games, which is their longest such streak since the 1970/71 season.

Many people believe that the form book should be thrown out the window when. “The summary has come to an end.”