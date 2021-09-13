As Liverpool’s Premier League title credentials were highlighted, detractors of Mohamed Salah questioned, “I don’t comprehend.”

Stephen Warnock, a former Liverpool defender, confesses he “doesn’t see” why people question Mohamed Salah’s ability to keep putting up such outstanding numbers.

In the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, the Egyptian scored his 100th Premier League goal, making him the fifth-fastest player to reach the milestone.

Despite opponents upgrading to their attacking lines this summer, Warnock believes Salah’s performance meant Liverpool didn’t need to.

“With Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo, Chelsea and Manchester United have both made notable signings this summer to acquire the goals to attempt to win them the title,” he told BBC Match of the Day 2.

“Liverpool didn’t need to do that since they’ve had a reliable striker for the past four seasons.

“I don’t understand why people are surprised or wonder how Salah keeps doing it – he is world class, that’s why.”

The Reds only signed one major player this summer, Ibrahima Konate, and the lack of activity earned some criticism from fans.

Many experts have already written off Jurgen Klopp’s team as title challengers this season, with Manchester City the clear favorites.

Warnock believes Liverpool have the quality to win the Premier League again, despite a dearth of additions leading up to their title-winning season in 2019/20.

“Many people wrote Liverpool off as championship contenders this season since they only signed one player this summer, RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate,” he went on to say.

“Well, they just bought Elliott and reserve goalkeeper Adrian the previous summer, when they won the league in 2019-20.

“Klopp certainly believes in his team and is confident that they have the talent to win it again.”