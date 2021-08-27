As Liverpool’s predicament is highlighted, Jurgen Klopp’s transfer views have been proven correct by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“Changes must be made from time to time, but there must be room to do so. We don’t want any more players in the game. If something happens there, it can happen anywhere else – but adding additional participants makes no sense.”

Jurgen Klopp said as much in an interview with TV2 in Norway earlier this month.

Even with Xherdan Shaqiri gone and £9.5 million in the bank from the Swiss forward’s permanent sale to Lyon, there is no assurance of another arrival at Anfield for the same reason.

Liverpool have correctly identified Harvey Elliott and, to a lesser extent, Kaide Gordon as Shaqiri’s replacements, with Gordon possibly gaining minutes in the domestic cup competitions.

Klopp has always preferred to work with a small group of players.

Last season, when he chose to start the season with only three senior centre-backs on the books, he demonstrated that this is not always the greatest strategy, but there must be a balance achieved.

Jurgen Klopp would be vindicated if Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Man City.

If Liverpool is on one end of the scale, Chelsea, with its massive financial resources and large number of international players, is on the other.

However, while this can pay off handsomely in the short term, it is unlikely to do so in the long run.

Football.com writes, “Callum Hudson-Odoi is a player who has stirred a lot of controversy.”

On a special podcast for members of the Blood Red Club, London Chelsea Fan Brand writer Daniel Childs told The Washington Newsday.

“In 2019, he was given a big contract, and Chelsea fought hard to maintain him despite strong interest from Bayern Munich over the course of two years.

“Chelsea kept him, and there is a belief that this season is make-or-break for him – he needs to get to the point where he can have a regular run in the club.

“He has 2000 Premier League minutes fewer than Bukayo Saka and is also behind Mason Greenwood – all of whom are the same age.

“However, if Thomas Tuchel remains with the present setup, you’ll only have two positions to battle for with seven players because Romalu Lukaku will most weeks be the number nine.

“Hudson-Odoi,.” the summary concludes.