As Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is targeted, Virgil van Dijk fumes at Luis Suarez.

With a stunning win over Atletico Madrid, Liverpool moved closer to the Champions League knockout rounds.

The Reds defeated the 10-man La Liga champions 3-2 on Tuesday, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice and Naby Keita also scoring.

With the win, Jurgen Klopp’s team has gone undefeated in 21 games across all competitions, and they are five points clear at the top of Group B halfway through the season.

During the 90 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

When it comes to Luis Suarez, you never know what you’re going to get. In Madrid, the former Liverpool striker made a memorable cameo from the bench.

As Atletico Madrid suffered their first home European defeat in more than four years, a booking for dissent seemed unavoidable.

But what was particularly Suarez was his ability to leave a few late challenges on Virgil van Dijk, much to the defender’s chagrin.

Van Dijk, on the other hand, got the final laugh. In a fortnight, Anfield will host another reunion with an old favorite.

The Wanda Metropolitano is a favorite of Mohamed Salah’s. The regulars, on the other hand, evidently don’t have much time for the Egyptian.

Salah scored the game-winning penalty on Tuesday at the same end as he scored two years ago in the Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

And, after scoring earlier in the game, he was given a lap of honour when his injury-time substitute resulted in his walking around the pitch and behind the goal, which housed the most boisterous Atletico supporters.

They told the forward exactly how they felt about his contribution. It wasn’t flattering, but Salah would have preferred it that way.

In Madrid, it was a true hard-fought match, with players on both sides being urged to stand up and be counted.

Not that all of the incompatibilities between the two sets were clear.

In the aftermath of Antoine Griezmann’s red card, Andy Robertson was seemingly cleaned out by a passing Atletico player while minding his own business.

Was it a mistake? Is it true that it was done on purpose? In any case, it was amusing.

Despite this, there was no visible animosity between them.